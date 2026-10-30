2 7 Image Credit : X/@Jyotipoorvaj

Killer Movie Story

Raniya (Jyoti Poorvaaj) leads a normal life until a sudden accident puts her into a coma. Medical treatments fail to heal her. Her brother Karthik (Chandrakanth) tries every option without success. Scientist Poorvaaj (Poorvaaj) steps in and offers to restore her life using a secret AI microchip called Root implanted in the human brain. He runs a secret lab in a forest, operating illegally after government bans. Simultaneously, an alien meteorite crashes into the same forest. Poorvaaj extracts alien material, preserves it, and combines AI with Raniya's body. Meanwhile, police officer Sukku Poorvaaj investigates Raniya's past, receiving wild, conflicting claims that portray her as a terrorist, vampire, spy, romantic woman, or simple writer.