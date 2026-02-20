Kiara Advani to Nayanthara: Meet the 5 Leading Actresses of Toxic
Rocking Star Yash’s much-awaited Toxic teaser is out, packed with power and explosive visuals. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is trending big on social media and hits theatres on March 19, 2026.
Heroines of Yash's film Toxic
The teaser for Yash's film Toxic has been revealed. However, not a single glimpse of any of the actresses was seen in the teaser, even though the movie has 5 actresses. Let's find out about them...
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film Toxic. Her character's name in the movie is Nadia. A few months ago, Kiara's look from the movie was shared.
Nayanthara
Nayanthara will also appear in Yash's film Toxic. Her character's name in this film is Ganga. It's being said that she will be seen doing some amazing action in the movie.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi is active in Bollywood as well as South Indian films. She is also a part of the film Toxic. Her character's name in Yash's movie is Elizabeth.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is also a part of Yash's film Toxic. This is Tara's South debut film. Her character's name in this movie is Rebecca.
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, who was part of Kantara Chapter 1, will also be seen in Yash's film Toxic. Her character's name in this movie is Melisha.
Release Date of Yash's Film Toxic
Yash's film Toxic is releasing on March 19, 2026. The film will be released in Kannada along with Hindi, English, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Director Geetu Mohandas has made this movie on a budget of 600 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.