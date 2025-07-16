Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl
Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani and her husband Sidharth Malhotra have welcomed their first child after two and a half years of marriage
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are parents now
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now parents! Reports indicate they've welcomed a baby girl. This joyous news comes two and a half years after their wedding. Kiara reportedly had a normal delivery at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Both mother and baby are doing well. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year on social media, sharing a picture holding baby socks. "Our biggest gift is arriving soon," they captioned the photo.
Sidharth and Kiara's First Child
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents after two and a half years of marriage. They started dating in 2020 while filming 'Shershaah.' However, they didn't publicly acknowledge their relationship until after their wedding. Their wedding took place in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, a grand traditional Hindu ceremony attended by family, relatives, and close friends.
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Yodha,' released in 2024. His next film is 'Param Sundari,' slated for release this year, followed by 'Vvan: Force of the Forrest' in 2026. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's last film was 'Game Changer,' directed by Shankar, opposite Ram Charan. The film, released this past January during Pongal, was a box office disappointment.
After 'Game Changer,' Kiara completed filming 'War 2,' a Hindi film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, set to release on August 14th. She's also working on the pan-Indian film 'Toxic,' directed by Keethu Mohandas, opposite Yash, with Nayanthara in a key role. Filming is underway, and due to Kiara's pregnancy, shooting was shifted to Mumbai. The film is expected to release in 2026.