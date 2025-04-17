- Home
Khushi Kapoor seemingly confirmed her relationship with Vedang Raina. The young Bollywood actress was seen wearing a necklace with the words'V Loves K'.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 08:20 AM
1 Min read
14
Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, are both in Bollywood. Janhvi is already a star with pan-Indian film opportunities.
24
Janhvi and Khushi are often in the news. Khushi's relationship with a Kashmiri boy has recently come to light.
34
Khushi shared photos on social media wearing a necklace that reads "V Loves K" with a heart symbol. 'K' is for Khushi and 'V' is believed to be for Vedang Raina.
44
Vedang, from a Kashmiri family settled in Mumbai, started as a model and is now an actor. Netizens are already commenting on how good the couple looks together.
