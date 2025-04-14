user
(PHOTOS) Khushi Kapoor shines at Fashion Week finale in Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor captivated all eyes as the showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week grand finale. Her stunning look, elegance, and effortless confidence lit up the runway, marking a memorable moment that showcased her as a rising star in the fashion world

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor dazzled as the showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week grand finale, leaving the audience mesmerized with her grace, confidence, and star presence on the ramp.

article_image2

She commanded the runway with elegance and charm, effortlessly turning heads and proving her strong presence in the world of fashion.


article_image3

Her ensemble was a true highlight of the evening, reflecting the event's theme with precision and adding a refined touch to the show’s glamour.

article_image4

Observers noted how her stylish appearance brought a splash of Bollywood sparkle, earning her admiration and making the night even more special.

article_image5

Khushi’s poised walk and striking confidence on the ramp were said to reflect her growth as a fashion-forward celebrity with a strong personal style.

article_image6

The crowd reportedly celebrated her presence with applause and excitement, acknowledging her rising influence and elegance in the fashion scene.

