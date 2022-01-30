  • Facebook
    Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her ‘creepy, pale long fingers; netizens call it 'Vampire Hands’

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    Khloe Kardashian's latest pictures sparks confusion after netizens spot 'creepy fingers', comparing them to a ‘vampire'.

    Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian recently shared some hot pictures on Instagram, including her sitting in a luxury SUV decked out in a skin-tight grey bodysuit. Usually, Khloe's perfectly toned body gets all the attention on social media, but it was something else this time.
     

    Social media users have found some interesting things in Khloe's pictures. One Twitter user zoomed in to one of her hands sticking out of the long-sleeved bodysuit and this is what we saw. Long, creepy pale fingers, yes, take a look.
     

    Some called it ‘vampire hands' and a few called it bad photoshop. Social media users started trolling and making memes on her fingers. One person posted: "Khloe Kardashian really a shapeshifter, she forgot to change her hands".
     

    Making fun of the current drama with True's father and NBA star Tristan Thompson, 30, the following person wrote: "Those hands are the result from Tristan stress."  Khloe was over headlines recently following the baby mama scandal with Tristan Thompson after he confirmed that he is the father of former personal trainer Maralee Nichols' baby boy. Khloe and Tristan were exclusively dating at his affair with Maralee. Also Read: Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter's pictures? Read details

    Earlier this month, Tristan affirmed he is the father of Maralee's baby son and apologised to Khloe for humiliating her. Tristan is also a father to a five-year-old son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig, to whom he presently pays child support. Also Read: Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

