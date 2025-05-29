English

Weekend Binge: 7 Must-Watch Malayalam classic films that never get old

entertainment May 29 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
Premam (2015)

A coming-of-age romantic drama that follows the protagonist’s love life through different stages. Premam remains a fan favorite.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Image credits: Freepik
Om Shanthi Oshana (2014)

A lighthearted romantic comedy told from a female perspective, featuring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim. The film’s humor make it a must watch.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Image credits: Freepik
Manjummel Boys (2024)

Inspired by real events, this gripping film follows a group of friends on a life-threatening adventure in the Guna Caves. 

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image credits: Freepik
Bangalore Days (2014)

A heartwarming film about three cousins navigating life in Bangalore, filled with emotions, humor, and nostalgia. A pick for a feel-good weekend.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Image credits: Freepik
Drishyam (2013)

A gripping thriller about a father’s desperate attempt to protect his family, filled with unexpected twists and brilliant storytelling.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image credits: Freepik

