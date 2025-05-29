Weekend Binge: 7 Must-Watch Malayalam classic films that never get old

A coming-of-age romantic drama that follows the protagonist’s love life through different stages. Premam remains a fan favorite.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
A lighthearted romantic comedy told from a female perspective, featuring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim. The film’s humor make it a must watch.
Inspired by real events, this gripping film follows a group of friends on a life-threatening adventure in the Guna Caves.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
A heartwarming film about three cousins navigating life in Bangalore, filled with emotions, humor, and nostalgia. A pick for a feel-good weekend.
A gripping thriller about a father’s desperate attempt to protect his family, filled with unexpected twists and brilliant storytelling.
The Royals Season 2: Viewers demand Bhumi Pednekar's replacement
Weekend Binge: 7 must watch thrilling Korean dramas
Shah Rukh Khan’s Fitness Routine at 59: How he stays so ageless; Check
Sultan to Dhoom 3: THESE 7 films were rejected by Deepika Padukone