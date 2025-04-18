Akshay Kumar attended the screening of his movie ‘Kesari 2’ along with his wife Twinkle Khanna. ‘Kesari Chapter 2' released today, 18th April in theatres

A special screening of 'Kesari 2' was held on Thursday for members of the Indian film industry.

From Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna to Ananya Panday's parents Chunky and Bhavana, many came to watch the historical courtroom drama and cheer for the entire team of 'Kesari 2'.

Both Akshay and Twinkle walked hand in hand as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

