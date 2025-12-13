LaKeith Stanfield is set to play NBA legend Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate's film '48 Hours in Vegas,' replacing Jonathan Majors. The comedy follows Rodman's notorious trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls.

LaKeith Stanfield is all set to don the role of NBA legend Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate's "48 Hours in Vegas," taking over the role after Jonathan Majors was dropped from the film following his 2023 assault conviction. The upcoming comedy is "inspired by the untold story of Dennis Rodman's legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals -- just as the Rodman's Chicago Bulls are on the verge of completing their second consecutive threepeat championship in eight years," according to a release, as per Variety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Creative Team at the Helm

Rick Famuyiwa, known for his work on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, is set to direct 48 Hours in Vegas and will also pen the next draft of the screenplay, building on an earlier version written by Jordan VanDina.

Stanfield on Honouring a Trailblazer

"I'm genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers," Stanfield said in a statement. "Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now."

Production and Studio Details

The film will be produced by Lord Miller's Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood. Executive producers include Ari Lubet, Rodman and Lucy Kitada, with Nikki Baida serving as co-producer. Meredith Wieck and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee the project for Lionsgate, while Robert Melnik negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio. (ANI)