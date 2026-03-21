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Youth movie box office collection

'Youth' is making a big splash at the box office. On its first day, the film reportedly collected over ₹4.5 crore worldwide. The strong run continued on day two, with the movie earning ₹3.50 crore despite it being a weekday. This brings the total two-day collection to over ₹8 crore. With the weekend here, the film is expected to earn even more.