Youth Box Office: Ken Karunas Scores Big in First 2 Days, Off to a Flying Start
Actor Karunas's son, Ken Karunas, has hit the jackpot with his first film 'Youth', where he is the director and hero. The movie is getting a huge response. Here's a look at its box office numbers.
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Youth Box Office: Ken Karunas Scores Big in First 2 Days, Off to a Flying Start
Young Tamil actor Ken Karunas directs and stars in his debut film, 'Youth', which is getting a massive thumbs-up from the audience. Fans are calling it a full-on youth festival on screen. The movie is a fun package, mixing school and college nostalgia, romance, friendship, and family emotions.
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Great reception for Youth
The film is getting a fantastic response in Tamil Nadu, with many shows running housefull—a clear sign of its success. Malayalam actor Sooraj Venjaramoodu plays a key role as Ken Karunas's father. Critics, just like the audience, have given the movie great ratings. The performances of Ken and Sooraj Venjaramoodu are being called the film's biggest highlight.
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Youth movie box office collection
'Youth' is making a big splash at the box office. On its first day, the film reportedly collected over ₹4.5 crore worldwide. The strong run continued on day two, with the movie earning ₹3.50 crore despite it being a weekday. This brings the total two-day collection to over ₹8 crore. With the weekend here, the film is expected to earn even more.
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Housefull shows
Malayalam actress Anishma Anilkumar plays the female lead. The cast also includes Devadarshini Chetan, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh in key roles. 'Youth' is a total festival entertainer, packed with comedy, romance, and emotional scenes from start to finish. It's a fun ride for the youth but has been made to appeal to all kinds of audiences.
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Songs get a great response
Ken Karunas has also written the story for this school-time romance and comedy-drama. Karuppaiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar have produced the film under their banner, Parvathaa Entertainments. For those who don't know, Ken is the son of popular comedian Karunas. The film's songs are a huge hit in theatres, especially 'Mutta Kalakki' composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, which is trending across South India.
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