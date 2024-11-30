Keerthy Suresh to Kajal Aggarwl to Amala Paul: 5 South Indian actresses who married their friends

Several South Indian actresses have married their longtime friends, proving that friendship can lead to deep, lasting relationships. Let's take a look at some of these actresses who found love with their friends.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

Several South Indian actresses have married long-time acquaintances, demonstrating that friendship can lead to strong and lasting partnerships. 

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh and Antony

Keerthy Suresh recently announced her relationship with Antony, a Dubai-based businessman and 15-year friend. Their bond, symbolized by their dog named NYKE (a combination of their names), blossomed into love. Their wedding is set for December 12th.

article_image3

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 after years of friendship. Their bond strengthened as they spent more time together, their relationship built on mutual respect and understanding, eventually blossoming into love.

article_image4

Amala Paul and Jagath Desai

Actress Amala Paul and Kochi-based businessman Jagath Desai were friends. After her divorce, Amala found solace in Jagath's company, and their friendship turned to love. Their private wedding marked the culmination of their long-standing friendship.

article_image5

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's 2023 wedding was the culmination of years of friendship. Shared interests and values, including fitness and spirituality, brought them together. Their friendship deepened over time, leading to marriage.

article_image6

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran married Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev in 2018 after a long friendship. Their bond, strengthened by their shared love for yoga and spirituality, naturally evolved into a lasting relationship.

