Kavya Maran is more than the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL matches. The businesswoman has built a prominent profile in media and cricket management, with her reported wealth drawing fresh attention following news of her wedding reception with music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Kavya Maran's personal net worth is estimated at ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore, according to media reports. However, these figures are not based on a publicly verified declaration of her personal assets, so they should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed financial details.

The businesswoman earns her professional standing through her association with the Sun Group, the media conglomerate founded by her father, billionaire entrepreneur Kalanithi Maran. She serves as Executive Director of Sun TV Network and is closely associated with the group's expanding sports business.

Her position in the corporate world, potential income from investments and interests linked to the family's businesses are frequently cited as factors behind her reported wealth.

Kavya's financial profile is also closely connected to her leadership at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Indian Premier League franchise owned by the Sun Group. Her regular presence at player auctions and matches has made her one of the most recognisable faces among IPL team executives.