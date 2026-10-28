Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is in negotiations to play the antagonist against Ryan Gosling in Marvel's upcoming Ghost Rider film, which is being directed by Shawn Levy and is currently slated for a theatrical release on July 28, 2028.

Connor Storrie Eyed for Marvel Villain Role

Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie is in talks to play the villain opposite Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie, reported Variety. According to the outlet, Shawn Levy is directing the film, from a script by 'Star Wars: Starfighter' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. 'Ghost Rider' is slated to release on July 28, 2028. Levy and Gosling also produce the project alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Stephen Broussard. The film is executive produced by Richie Palmer and Jessie Henderson.

According to Variety, before landing the game-changing role in 'Heated Rivalry', the actor used to be a waiter at Laurel Grill in Culver City. He’s since parlayed that attention into a Primetime Emmy-nominated turn as guest host of 'Saturday Night Live,' and a supporting role opposite Billie Eilish in Sarah Polley’s 'The Bell Jar' movie for Focus Features. The much-anticipated second season of 'Heated Rivalry' which centres on the rivals-to-lovers journey between Storrie’s Ilya and Hudson Williams’ Shane Hollander, is now filming and will premiere next spring, Variety reported.

Production Updates for Ghost Rider

As for 'Ghost Rider,' the project is coming together quickly, with plans to begin shooting in New York next year. Feige made the surprise announcement about the movie during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time,” Gosling told the excited crowd. For years, Gosling had been Marvel fans’ top choice to star in a 'Ghost Rider' movie after Nicolas Cage previously played motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze in a 2007 origin story movie and its 2011 sequel.

In the comics and those movies, Johnny sells his soul to the devil Mephisto in order to cure his father’s cancer. When the rights reverted to Marvel Studios following those movies, Gabriel Luna played the Robby Reyes version of the character on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,' reported Variety.