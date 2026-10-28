Mumbai Police have invoked the MCOCA against 11 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case after a court granted re-arrest permission. The incident occurred on October 18 in Juhu, leaving the actor's driver injured while Tiger escaped unhurt.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case Update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): All 11 accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff were produced before the special MCOCA court on Wednesday, which granted permission for their re-arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of MCOCA, 1999, against all accused in the case.

On Tuesday, MCOCA provisions were invoked in the Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID), which was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, police said. The police said permission to invoke the provisions of MCOCA was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

“Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the said case against all accused. Further investigation is ongoing,” as per Mumbai Police.

The Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday remanded four accused to police custody till October 28 in the Tiger Shroff firing case. The four accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were produced before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) for the second time.

Incident Background

The case pertains to the shooting that took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. (ANI)

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