Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Will Salman Khan attend or give a miss? Read this

Latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif's close friend and mentor Salman Khan might skip her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.



The news is all over the internet that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to in the first week of December over a three-day elaborate ceremony in Rajasthan. Last week we learned that Katrina and Vicky got engaged during Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home in Mumbai. Only the families of the couple were present at the ceremony.



Since the last two weeks, many details of Katrina and Vicky's wedding have been going around. From the venue to the bride and groom’s outfits to guest lists, etc, and much more are already out on social media. The venue is at a resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town, near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district.



Now the news is out that Salman Khan, who is very close to Katrina Kaif might not attend the wedding. After the word is out, social media has gone crazy, fans are shocked that Khan is giving the grand wedding a miss.

One of the major reasons could be the presence of Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur at the wedding. During the shooting of Tubelight, it was said that things between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan when downhill, and their relationship went sour. On the other hand, Katrina is very close to Kabir Khan and his family; hence she preferred their house for her roka and engagement.

But, it is doubtful that Salman would give Katrina's wedding a miss for such a frivolous reason. We also hear that there could be a professional commitment that may be keeping him away from Katrina's shaadi.

A source close to Salman Khan had said Bollywoodlife.com that the Bharat actor has some important portion of Tiger 3 and Pathan to be shot in the coming weeks. Due to Shah Rukh Khan’s family life turmoil, the filming got postponed. And Khan's dates may clash with Katrina’s wedding, and hence the actor may be unable to attend it. ALSO READ: Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif