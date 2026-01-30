- Home
Karthika Deepam's Doctor Babu, aka Nirupam Paritala, is a huge star on TV. Even as he gets older, this TV star keeps his handsome look. Ever wonder how much he gets paid and how much he's worth?
A sensation in the television industry..
Karthika Deepam is a serial that started a whole new trend on TV. The show's following is huge. The roles of Doctor Babu and Deepa really clicked with viewers.
Vantalakka and Doctor Babu's craze..
Vantalakka and Doctor Babu became household names with a massive fan base. Nirupam got as much love as a movie star. The sequel, Karthika Deepam 2, is also a top-rated hit.
Do you know who Nirupam Paritala's father is?
Nirupam Paritala, aka Doctor Babu, comes from a film family but made it on his own talent. His father was the famous actor and writer Omkar, who passed away young.
Doctor Babu's remuneration..
Nirupam, who has an MBA, is said to earn ₹40-50k per day. His monthly income is estimated at over ₹21 lakh. His total net worth is pegged at around ₹100 crore.
Do you know how much Nirupam Paritala's assets are?
He's happily married to actress Manjula. His properties include a ₹5 crore asset in Vizag, a ₹1 crore plot in Hyderabad, and two cars worth ₹11 lakh.
