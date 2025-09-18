Karthi’s Marshal Movie Vintage Shooting Spot Photo Creates Buzz Online
Marshal Movie Vintage Look Shooting Spot Pictures: A shooting spot photo from Karthi's upcoming movie 'Marshal', his first collaboration with the director of 'Taanakkaran', is now going viral.
14
Image Credit : https://x.com/DreamWarriorpic
Karthi's Growth:
Kollywood actor Karthi, son of actor Sivakumar, found instant success with his debut 'Paruthiveeran.' He consistently avoids typecasting by choosing diverse roles for each film.
24
Image Credit : https://x.com/Karthi_Offl
Karthi's Marshal being made in 5 languages:
After 'Sardar 2,' Karthi is now focused on 'Marshal,' a pan-Indian film directed by Thamizh. It's a grand action drama set in Rameswaram during the 1960s.
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
Marshal, an ambitious project:
The team hopes 'Marshal' will be another hit. After filming in Chennai, the second schedule is on a 1960s set near Rameswaram. A photo shared by the producer has sparked huge anticipation.
44
Image Credit : our own
Marshal's heroine Kalyani:
Kalyani Priyadarshan stars opposite Karthi. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Prabhu, and Lal. Sai Abhyankar is the composer, with Sathyan Sooryan as DP.
