Karthi Birthday: 7 must-watch south Indian films on OTT

entertainment May 25 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social media
Sardar (2022)

Karthi plays a dual role in this gripping spy thriller, offering intense action and an engaging plot that keeps viewers hooked.

Image credits: Social media
Sulthan (2021)

This film combines high-energy action with a touching emotional core, making it a must-watch for Karthi fans.

Image credits: Social media
Madras (2014)

This film explores political rivalry in North Chennai, with Karthi delivering a powerful and realistic performance that resonates with audiences.

Image credits: Social media
Oopiri (2016)

A remake of the French film The Intouchables, Oopiri highlights Karthi’s comedic and emotional range alongside Nagarjuna in a touching story.

Image credits: Social media
Khaithi (2019)

Karthi plays an ex-convict on a mission, delivering intense action sequences and a gripping storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Image credits: Social media
Japan (2024)

Karthi’s latest film Japan blends action and humor, showcasing his quirky character in a thrilling adventure.

Image credits: Social media
Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023)

Karthi shines as Vandiyathevan in this Mani Ratnam-directed masterpiece, bringing history to life with stunning visuals and gripping storytelling.

Image credits: Social media

