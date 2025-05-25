Karthi Birthday: 7 must-watch south Indian films on OTT

Karthi plays a dual role in this gripping spy thriller, offering intense action and an engaging plot that keeps viewers hooked.
This film combines high-energy action with a touching emotional core, making it a must-watch for Karthi fans.
This film explores political rivalry in North Chennai, with Karthi delivering a powerful and realistic performance that resonates with audiences.
A remake of the French film The Intouchables, Oopiri highlights Karthi’s comedic and emotional range alongside Nagarjuna in a touching story.
Karthi plays an ex-convict on a mission, delivering intense action sequences and a gripping storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
Karthi’s latest film Japan blends action and humor, showcasing his quirky character in a thrilling adventure.
Karthi shines as Vandiyathevan in this Mani Ratnam-directed masterpiece, bringing history to life with stunning visuals and gripping storytelling.
