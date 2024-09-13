Kareena Kapoor PROVES friendship as she cancels work commitments after Malaika Arora's father's death

Kareena Kapoor has been an unwavering supporter of Malaika Arora to the point where she has canceled her work commitments following Anil Mehta's terrible death.

Malaika Arora and her family are grieving the loss of her father, Anil Mehta, who died on September 11, 2024. He died after falling over his balcony. Malaika's close friends and family members visited her parents' home to pay their respects. While all of Malaika's friends are by her side during this difficult time, her close friend Kareena Kapoor has been an unwavering supporter of the starlet, to the point where she has canceled her work commitments following Anil Mehta's terrible death.

Kareena Kapoor, in solidarity with her beloved friend Malaika Arora, has made the painful decision to postpone all of her work commitments for the next several days. An event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road was set for Thursday. Kareena's team decided to postpone the event because they understood the gravity of the situation. Malaika and her sister, Amrita Arora, have been friends with Kareena for a long time, and the trio, together with Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, are frequently seen together at events.

The agony of losing your parents cannot be expressed in words, but it is exacerbated when the cause is suicide. Malaika and her sister Amrita are going through the same thing. However, the entire Bollywood and their loved ones are rooting for them and sending as much support as possible. Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to meet Malaika. Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others also visited Malika's parents' home to express their condolences.

