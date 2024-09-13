Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor PROVES friendship as she cancels work commitments after Malaika Arora's father's death

     Kareena Kapoor has been an unwavering supporter of Malaika Arora to the point where she has canceled her work commitments following Anil Mehta's terrible death.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Malaika Arora and her family are grieving the loss of her father, Anil Mehta, who died on September 11, 2024. He died after falling over his balcony. Malaika's close friends and family members visited her parents' home to pay their respects. While all of Malaika's friends are by her side during this difficult time, her close friend Kareena Kapoor has been an unwavering supporter of the starlet, to the point where she has canceled her work commitments following Anil Mehta's terrible death.

    article_image2

    Kareena Kapoor, in solidarity with her beloved friend Malaika Arora, has made the painful decision to postpone all of her work commitments for the next several days. An event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road was set for Thursday. Kareena's team decided to postpone the event because they understood the gravity of the situation. Malaika and her sister, Amrita Arora, have been friends with Kareena for a long time, and the trio, together with Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, are frequently seen together at events.

    article_image3

    The agony of losing your parents cannot be expressed in words, but it is exacerbated when the cause is suicide. Malaika and her sister Amrita are going through the same thing. However, the entire Bollywood and their loved ones are rooting for them and sending as much support as possible. Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to meet Malaika. Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others also visited Malika's parents' home to express their condolences. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES] ATG

    'Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES]

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this RBA

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded RBA

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Recent Stories

    Delhi weather alert! Heavy rain in parts of national capital, several roads waterlogged; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather alert! Heavy rain in parts of national capital, several roads waterlogged; orange alert issued

    Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES] ATG

    'Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES]

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended shk

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

    sports PM Modi interacts with Paralympians after historic campaign in Paris scr

    PM Modi interacts with Paralympians after historic campaign in Paris

    Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs dmn

    Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon