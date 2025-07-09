Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in beach photos that spark nostalgia for her ‘Chhaliya’ days, while also announcing her next film, Daayra, with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures from her beach vacation reminded fans of her "Chhaliya Chhaliya" song in 'Tashan'.

In the images, Kareena is seen stopping by the shoreline in a stunning beige and black monokini, which she paired with dark sunglasses.

<br>"Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby," she captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped the pictures of her toned body, fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section and posted heartfelt reactions.

Her post also left many social media users nostalgic as they were transported to 2008 when Kareena nailed her bikini look in size-zero figure in 'Chhaliya' song.

"Beach baby game going strong," an Instagram user commented.

"Alexa, play Chhaliya Chhaliya," another user wrote.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented with fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

In a press note, Kareena further stated, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us." (ANI)