Karanveer Mehra talks about marriage plans and his friendship with Chum Darang; here's what he said

Karanveer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18 and was noted for his relationship with Chum Darang. After the program ended, the two spent a lot of time together, and Karan recently revealed his marriage plans in an interview. He said he and Chum are beginning again due of their pasts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Karanveer Mehra's Bigg Boss 18 stint has made headlines for months. He won the show and is now famous. His friendship with Chum Darang in the house was the town's buzz; after the program, they spent a lot of time together. Karan revealed his marital plans in an interview.

budget 2025
article_image2

When asked if he loves, Karan told Brut India, "I am glad you said that, I am happy. Dhundo aap bhi life mein love." When further asked if he ready for marriage, Karan said, "I am ready always."


article_image3

When the female anchor asked him if he will get married, he quipped, "Aapka kya khayal hai. aap karna chahengi kuch." So, the anchor replied, "Main toh taken ho." To this Karan said, "Taken toh main bhi hu, for granted (laughs)."

article_image4

The 42-year-old TV actor, who was married twice earlier, further stated, "Now, I don't look nice while talking about marriage because people will get confused that I am getting married or cutting birthday cake every year. So, as Salman sir said the choice always lies with the girl."

article_image5

He also spoke about Chum's relationship with him. The actor said, "With Chum and me right now, we are starting afresh. We are starting how we started in Bigg Boss, we are meeting, 'Hello, hi kaise ho?' because there are different tasks and different obstacles that we will go through in this Bigg Boss house (outside) which is abnormal. I call it abnormal, that (Bigg Boss) was normal. So, we are taking slow because she also has a past, I have a past. There are opinions here and there. There will be 100 messages and people saying something, so how do we cope with this is going to be our challenge right now."

Despite their poor pace, chumVeer fans wait for Karan and Chum on social media.
 

