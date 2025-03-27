user
Karan Kundrra REACTS to marriage rumors with Tejasswi Prakash: 'Maine ye to nahi kaha..'

Karan Kundrra responds to marriage rumors with Tejasswi Prakash, playfully addressing the speculations and keeping fans entertained with his lighthearted comments.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, known as TejRan by their fans, first met on Bigg Boss 15. Initially, their relationship started with a strong friendship, which eventually blossomed into love. Since then, their bond has only deepened, and today, they share a close connection with each other’s families, frequently spotted together.
 

Fans Await TejRan's Wedding Announcement

Fans of the couple have been eagerly awaiting news about Karan and Tejasswi’s wedding. Recently, Tejasswi’s mother gave a hint during an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef. When asked about the wedding, she casually mentioned that the wedding would happen this year, sparking excitement among fans who have been following their love story closely.

Karan's Humorous Take on Wedding Rumors

Karan Kundrra has reacted several times to the growing wedding speculations. Playfully, he dismissed the idea of a 2025 wedding, saying, “Maine ye to nahi kaha ki 2025 mein shaadi hogi.” His lighthearted comments have kept fans entertained, as Karan often jokes about the constant rumors surrounding his relationship with Tejasswi.

 

Karan Responds to Tejasswi’s Mother’s Comments

Karan also addressed Tejasswi’s mother’s remark during a conversation with Telly Talk India. He jokingly explained, “Meri to har saal shaadi kara hi dete hain ye log,” while fondly describing Tejasswi’s mother as “very sweet” and “simple.” Karan’s fun response shows his playful side, as he continues to enjoy the attention from their fans and media.

