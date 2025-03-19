user
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are set to marry in 2025, confirming the news during a recent appearance. Their relationship, which began in Bigg Boss 15, continues to flourish.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the beloved couple from Bigg Boss 15, have exciting news to share with their fans. After dating for four years, the lovebirds are finally set to marry in 2025. The wedding news was revealed by Tejasswi’s mother during an appearance on Celebrity Masterchef, which surprised everyone.

The announcement came when host Farah Khan asked Tejasswi about her wedding plans. Tejasswi’s mother revealed, “Isi saal ho jayegi” (It will happen this year). As the studio clapped, Tejasswi was visibly blushing and seemed at a loss for words. Farah Khan further teased the actress about Karan, causing her to laugh nervously.

Previously, Tejasswi had opened up about her wedding preferences, mentioning that she was okay with a simple court marriage. She even joked, saying, “Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types” (Then we’ll travel, have fun, and enjoy life). Her candidness about a fuss-free wedding captured the attention of fans.

 

 

Tejasswi and Karan’s love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and their bond has only grown stronger since then. Their relationship has been the talk of the town, with reports suggesting they have been living together for some time. Fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding in 2025.

