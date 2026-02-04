- Home
Comedian Kapil Sharma attended Netflix's 'What Next' event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. When CEO Monica Shergill (CEO Netflix India) made a playful jab at him, Kapil said something that could land him in trouble.
Kapil Sharma joked about gangsters at a live event. Realizing his slip-up, he tried to play it off, but the clip was already recorded and quickly went viral on social media.
Behind Kapil's jab is pain. Last year, Bishnoi's gang fired at his Canada cafe. At a Netflix event, CEO Monica Shergill joked, 'Hope 11 countries' police aren't watching you.'
As the audience laughed, Kapil shot back, 'A couple of countries' gangsters are after me too.' He quickly tried to backtrack, asking videographers to stop, then realized it was live.
Kapil & Ginni opened 'Caps Cafe' in Surrey, Canada. The cafe was shot at 3 times in 4 months. Bishnoi's men claimed responsibility online, warning the public to stay away.
No injuries were reported in the shootings, but there was property damage. In November, Delhi Police arrested a key conspirator from the gang for the August shooting.
