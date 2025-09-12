Image Credit : Twitter

Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS Cinema Wing, took to social media and voiced his outrage against Kapil and his team. Khopkar accused the show of disrespecting Mumbai by allowing guests and anchors to refer to the city by its former name.

“If you can call Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata by their official names, then why not Mumbai?” said Khopkar in a statement to ANI.

He stressed that Mumbai has officially held its name since 1995 (by the Maharashtra government) and 1996 (by the Central Government), and yet many in the entertainment industry continue to use "Bombay" casually.