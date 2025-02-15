Kanye West's $250K sex tape controversy reignites after Bianca Censori’s Grammys look; Read on

Kanye West’s past $250K sex tape scandal resurfaced after his wife Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammys appearance. Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt reignited the controversy, linking it to West’s past antisemitic remarks.

article_image1
Feb 15, 2025

Kanye West is in the spotlight again, this time because of his wife Bianca Censori's appearance at the 2025 Grammys. The event brought up old controversies, including a resurfaced sex tape scandal from 2012.

 


 

article_image2

Kevin 'KB' Blatt, a Hollywood fixer, revived the scandal on Instagram, recalling his role in helping remove the tape from circulation. Blatt, who is Jewish, also expressed his frustration with West’s previous antisemitic remarks, using the platform to voice his anger. He later elaborated on his motivations in a Page Six interview.

 

article_image3

Blatt's social media posts called attention to the 2012 incident where West was allegedly filmed in a compromising situation in Las Vegas. According to Blatt, the purpose of his post was to remind West of his past actions and challenge his behavior, particularly his public comments on Jewish people.

 

article_image4

Kanye West’s representative quickly denied the allegations, dismissing them as "nonsense." The claims were reminiscent of earlier reports from 2016, when West’s cousin Lawrence Franklin revealed that a compromising video was discovered on a laptop and later destroyed after being bought back for $250,000.

