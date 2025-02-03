Kanye West Net Worth: Know about rapper's assets, wealth, income, cars, houses and more

Kanye West predicted that his net worth would rise to $2.77 billion by 2025 after he lost hundreds of millions in 2022 when Adidas and Gap cut connections with him over his antisemitic statements. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Kanye West, born June 8, 1977, is a versatile American musician, producer, and entrepreneur whose net worth is expected to be $2.77 billion by 2025. Kanye projected that his net worth would increase to $2.77 billion by 2025, despite losing hundreds of millions of dollars in 2022 due to his antisemitic remarks, which resulted in broken connections with big businesses like Adidas and Gap. “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” he wrote in one of his first posts.  

budget 2025
article_image2

Image: Getty Images

Music Career
Kanye rose to prominence as a producer for musicians such as Jay-Z before starting a solo career with The College Dropout in 2004. He has now released three critically lauded albums: Late Registration, Graduation, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. His work has garnered him 24 Grammy Awards, cementing his place as one of the most influential musicians of his generation.

article_image3

Image: Getty Images

Business ventures
Kanye's business mentality is most seen in his apparel projects. In 2015, he released Yeezy, a partnership with Adidas that became a global phenomenon. At its peak, Yeezy was worth $3-4 billion. However, due to a scandal, Adidas severed its connections with Kanye in 2022. He also collaborated with Gap for the Yeezy Gap collection, which terminated in 2023.

article_image4

Properties
Kanye owns several luxury properties, including a 60-million-dollar mansion owned by rapper Taye Diggs. He formerly had a $20 million Hidden Hills mansion near Kim Kardashian, which he sold in 2021.

article_image5

Cars
Kanye has a taste for premium vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Maybach 57S, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. He also owns custom automobiles, including a Mercedes-Benz G550 customised by West Coast Customs.

article_image6

Family
Kanye married Kim Kardashian from 2014 until 2022 and has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Despite their divorce, Kanye is still active in their lives. He was wedded to Bianca Censori, an architect and Yeezy employee.

article_image7

Kanye has sponsored several causes, like as education, disaster assistance, and criminal justice reform. He contributed $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

article_image8

Controversies
Kanye's career has been fraught with controversy, including public outbursts, political pronouncements, and antisemitic insults that resulted in lost business relationships and financial losses.

article_image9

Legacy
Despite the hurdles, Kanye's impact on music, fashion, and society is unmistakable. His unique approach to art and commerce continues to inspire and challenge, cementing his legacy in pop cultural history. 

