Who is Madhu Gowda? Check Out YouTuber's Massive Gold Jewellery Collection
These days, YouTubers are putting everything on social media, not thinking twice about keeping things private. Now, Kannada YouTuber Madhu Gowda has uploaded a video showing off her entire gold collection, and viewers are stunned.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Madhu Gowda Gold Collection
She reveals she hasn't worn her choker much. She had bought the choker and a long necklace for her wedding. Her husband Nikhil also gifted her a ring for her birthday. Her collection includes a diamond ring and necklace too.
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Image Credit : Youtube Channel
Madhu Gowda Gold Collection
Madhu Gowda showed off her entire collection, which includes bangles, chains, earrings, and necklaces. She admits that she hasn't even worn many of these pieces yet.
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Image Credit : Youtube Channel
Madhu Gowda Gold Collection
Viewers were stunned to see the collection. Her wedding 'thali' chain alone weighs 55 grams. Apparently, this particular design is in very high demand right now.
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Image Credit : Youtube Channel
ತಾಳಿ ಸರ ಎಷ್ಟು ಗ್ರಾಂ ಇದೆ?
Many viewers commented that they don't even own that much artificial jewellery. Some warned her that showing off her gold like this could attract the 'evil eye'. Still, many others praised her for sharing the video.
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Image Credit : Youtube
Madhu Gowda Gold Collection
Despite some people warning her about the 'evil eye', Madhu Gowda went ahead and uploaded the video of her gold collection, for which many of her followers have praised her.
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