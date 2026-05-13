Who was Dileep Raj? 'Hitler Kalyana' Star Passes Away at 47, Sandalwood in shock
Such sad news coming in. Talented Kannada actor Dileep Raj is no more. He was a familiar face in both films and TV serials, and was famous for his lead role in Zee Kannada's 'Hitler Kalyana'.
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Image Credit : Dileep Raj
Actor Dileep Raj passes away
Dileep Raj was a well-known actor in the Kannada industry. He worked in both films and popular TV serials, including his famous role as the lead in 'Hitler Kalyana' on Zee Kannada.
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Image Credit : Dileep Raj
Dileep Raj
The actor was just 47. He had acted in several hit films like 'U Turn', 'Ambi Ning Vayassaytho', and 'Milana'. His wife is also from the industry and works as a serial director.
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Image Credit : Dileep Raj
Heart attack
Reports say Dileep Raj passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entire Kannada film industry.
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