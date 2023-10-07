Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut spotted at Bandra's Mehboob studio; Actress looks super chic pant, jacket

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, last seen in 'Dhaakad,' stuns at Mehboob Studio, delivering a patriotic message for Air Force Day with her fearless charisma, reaffirming her influential presence in Indian cinema

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood's fearless actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her fiery roles, was spotted at Mehboob Studio today, exuding her usual charm

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut, the fiery Bollywood actress, who last graced the screen in 'Dhaakad', was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi during her visit to Mehboob Studio

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    The ever-stunning Kangana Ranaut made heads turn at Mehboob Studio with her impeccable style and grace, captivating onlookers once again

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    When asked to share her thoughts ahead of Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut replied, "Bharat ko chedoge toh chodenge nahi," showcasing her patriotic spirit

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut's unwavering commitment to her beliefs and her strong voice continue to make her a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    With her recent appearance at Mehboob Studio and her poignant message on patriotism, Kangana Ranaut once again proves to be a captivating presence in Bollywood

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut's fearless demeanor and outspoken nature keep her in the spotlight, making her a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema

