Kangana Ranaut spotted at Bandra's Mehboob studio; Actress looks super chic pant, jacket

Kangana Ranaut, last seen in 'Dhaakad,' stuns at Mehboob Studio, delivering a patriotic message for Air Force Day with her fearless charisma, reaffirming her influential presence in Indian cinema

Kangana Ranaut, the fiery Bollywood actress, who last graced the screen in 'Dhaakad', was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi during her visit to Mehboob Studio

When asked to share her thoughts ahead of Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut replied, "Bharat ko chedoge toh chodenge nahi," showcasing her patriotic spirit

