Apoorva Makhija to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Actresses who faced rape threats

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut supported the farmers in the farmers' protest, after which she started receiving rape threats.
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, people felt that Sushant died because of Rhea. Because of this, people were giving her rape threats.
Deepika Padukone, one of the top actresses of Bollywood, started receiving rape threats during the release of 'Padmavat'.
Apoorva Makhija received rape threats from many people after the India's Got Talent controversy. She herself has revealed this.
Mimi Chakraborty joined the protest against the doctor's rape case in Kolkata, after which people started abusing her. Also started giving rape threats.
Swastika Mukherjee talked about the Kolkata rape murder case, after which she started receiving various types of threats.
