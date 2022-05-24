Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad replaced with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to NO audience?

    First Published May 24, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, has been pulled from theatres and replaced by Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if rumours are to be believed.

    Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad has finally released in the cinema halls on May 20. Well, let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also released on the same date, so it was natural to have an impact on the business of both the movies, but do you know that the film Dhaakad was removed from the theaters due to the less audience. 
     

    The action thriller film 'Dhaakad,' starring Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, is not performing well in theatres. Since its May 20 release, the has performed poorly at the box office. Given the film's box office performance, it's hardly surprising that it might be out of theatres this week.

    This film, which was made on a budget of over Rs 80 crores, only managed to gross 3.22 crores in three days, with a Sunday revenue of less than Rs 1 crore. Kangana Ranaut is being mocked and trolled online because of the dismal box office performance of Dhaakad.
     

    Now, if news reports are to be trusted, and top portals are to be believed, "The audience was not enthusiastic about seeing Dhaakad. On Day 1, there were only a few people at the theatres, according to sources. Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Due to a lack of crowd, several concerts around the country were cancelled. Furthermore, word of mouth was horrible. Meanwhile, the audience has liked Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As a result, it has progressed from strength to strength, whereas audiences have roundly rejected Dhaakad. Also Read: Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out watch drb

    Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding drb

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Recent Stories

    tennis What keeps Novak Djokovic motivated? Defending French Open champion reveals snt

    What keeps Novak Djokovic motivated? Defending French Open champion reveals

    Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures RBA

    Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

    Why are 2 American F/A-18 Super Hornets in Goa?

    Why are 2 American F/A-18 Super Hornets in Goa?

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon