Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad replaced with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to NO audience?

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, has been pulled from theatres and replaced by Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if rumours are to be believed.

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad has finally released in the cinema halls on May 20. Well, let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also released on the same date, so it was natural to have an impact on the business of both the movies, but do you know that the film Dhaakad was removed from the theaters due to the less audience.



The action thriller film 'Dhaakad,' starring Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, is not performing well in theatres. Since its May 20 release, the has performed poorly at the box office. Given the film's box office performance, it's hardly surprising that it might be out of theatres this week.

This film, which was made on a budget of over Rs 80 crores, only managed to gross 3.22 crores in three days, with a Sunday revenue of less than Rs 1 crore. Kangana Ranaut is being mocked and trolled online because of the dismal box office performance of Dhaakad.



Now, if news reports are to be trusted, and top portals are to be believed, "The audience was not enthusiastic about seeing Dhaakad. On Day 1, there were only a few people at the theatres, according to sources. Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details