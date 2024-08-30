Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 receives legal notice for early OTT release; read details

    Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' faces legal trouble as the Multiplex Association of India issues a notice for alleged breach of OTT release agreements.

    Indian 2

    Kamal Haasan's latest film, Indian 2, directed by Shankar, was recently released in theaters and received a mixed response. Ultimately, it resulted in a significant loss for the producer and became a disaster. Recently, the film was also released on OTT. It has been streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix since August 9th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, the film is now facing a new problem.
     

    Indian 2

    According to Mumbai media sources, the Multiplex Association of India has sent legal notices to the producers of 'Indian 2'. They are seeking an explanation from Lyca Productions for allegedly violating the OTT release window agreement. Due to the film's disastrous performance, it was released on OTT earlier than initially planned. 

    However, this violates the Multiplex Union's rules. Typically, Bollywood films, regardless of their budget, must adhere to an 8-week theatrical window before their OTT release, as per the agreement between multiplexes and producers. If anyone intends to release their film on OTT earlier and disregard this rule, they will not be allocated screens. PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and other companies are all part of this agreement. 

    Indian 2

    In this context, the association has expressed its objection and issued a legal notice regarding the release of the Hindi version of 'Indian 2' on Netflix before the completion of two months, violating the multiplex clause. Now, the producers of 'Indian 2', Lyca Productions, will have to respond to this matter. 
     

    Indian 2 Surprise

    The film's story revolves around Arvind (Siddharth), Aarthi (Priya Bhavani Shankar), and two other friends who fight against corruption and injustice in society through social media. They believe that even if someone commits a wrong, they should fear the consequences, and for that, they need Bharateeyudu alias Senapathi (Kamal Haasan). This sparks a revolution on social media. Senapathi, responding to their call, returns to his homeland. Where has he been all these years? What does he do to cleanse society after his return? What events unfold in the process? Does CBI officer Pramod (Bobby Simha), who has been waiting for him, arrest Bharateeyudu? To know the answers, you have to watch the movie.

