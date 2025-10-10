Kali Ghata to Geetanjali: Rekha’s Top 7 Double Role Films You Can’t Miss
Rekha, born October 10, 1954, in Chennai, is a Bollywood icon known for blockbuster films. She has delivered memorable double role performances in several movies. Explore Rekha’s iconic dual roles here.
Haseenon Ka Devata
Rekha showcased her versatility in a double role in the 1971 musical film Haseenon Ka Devata. She starred alongside Sanjay Khan, Sujit Kumar, Bindu, and Helen. Despite its star-studded cast and melodious soundtrack, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.
Elaan
Directed by K. Ramanlal, Elaan (1971) featured Rekha in a double role, starring alongside Vinod Mehra, Vinod Khanna, and Madan Puri. Despite its notable cast, the film underperformed at the box office. Interestingly, the rights to Elaan are now owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.
Dharma
Released in 1973, Dharma was an action thriller directed by Chand, featuring Rekha in a double role. She shared the screen with Pran, Ajit, Madan Puri, Bindu, and Navin Nischol. The film was a superhit at the box office and was later remade in Telugu as Naa Pere Bhagavan in 1976.
Kali Ghata
Directed by Ved Rahi, Kali Ghata (1980) featured Rekha in a double role. This romantic thriller also starred Shashi Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, and Aruna Irani. Despite its intriguing plot and star cast, the film didn’t perform well at the box office.
Agar Tum Na Hote
In Lekh Tandon’s 1983 film Agar Tum Na Hote, Rekha played a double role, starring opposite Rajesh Khanna and Raj Babbar. The emotional drama resonated well with audiences and emerged as a box office hit.
Geetanjali
In Shakti Samanta’s 1993 romantic drama Geetanjali, Rekha appeared in a double role alongside Jeetendra, Dalip Tahil, Asrani, and Vijay Arora. Despite the notable cast, the film failed to impress at the box office and was a commercial flop.
Madame X
Rekha played a double role in the 1994 film Madame X, starring alongside Mohsin Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Raza Murad. Despite its ambitious premise, the film was a critical and commercial disaster.