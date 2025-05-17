Kalank to Jigra: Top 3 Alia Bhatt films that flopped at the Box office
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has delivered numerous hits, but did you know some of her films flopped at the box office? Let's explore Alia Bhatt's least successful movies that failed to capture the audience's hearts
| Published : May 17 2025, 11:07 AM
1 Min read
Alia has worked in a total of 17 films
Alia has given only 3 flops in her career
Out of 17 films, Alia has only delivered 3 flops. Let's find out which movies those are.
Jigra
Released in 2024, Jigra was made on a budget of 80 crores but earned only 30.69 crores, making it a flop.
Kalank
The 2019 film Kalank, made on a budget of 150 crores, earned only 80.35 crores, becoming a major flop.
Shaandaar
Released in 2015, Shaandaar, made on a budget of 60 crores, earned only 43.13 crores, resulting in a flop.
