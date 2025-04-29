Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan to make Bollywood debut soon? Here's what we know
Nysa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, recently stunned in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, sparking buzz about her Bollywood debut
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared stunning photos of Nysa Devgan dressed in a golden and bright pink brocade lehenga from his Evara collection. The photos, shot in a hotel corridor, showcased Nysa’s elegance. In his caption, Manish hinted at her potential Bollywood debut by mentioning that "cinema awaits her," which led fans to speculate about her entering the film industry. Kajol reacted to the post with heart emojis, while Nysa’s friend Orry expressed excitement for her debut, and singer Kanika Kapoor called her "gorgeous."
The post created a buzz among netizens, with many expressing their eagerness to see Nysa on the big screen. Some fans commented on how stunning she looked, with one mentioning it felt like a new Kajol era was about to begin, while another noted how closely Nysa resembled her mother.
Kajol addressed the rumors surrounding Nysa's Bollywood entry. She clarified that Nysa, who is about to turn 22, has firmly decided not to pursue a career in the film industry at this time.
Kajol emphasized that, despite ongoing speculation, Nysa has made up her mind and currently has no intention of joining Bollywood, putting an end to the circulating rumors for now.