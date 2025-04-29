Image Credit : Instagram

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared stunning photos of Nysa Devgan dressed in a golden and bright pink brocade lehenga from his Evara collection. The photos, shot in a hotel corridor, showcased Nysa’s elegance. In his caption, Manish hinted at her potential Bollywood debut by mentioning that "cinema awaits her," which led fans to speculate about her entering the film industry. Kajol reacted to the post with heart emojis, while Nysa’s friend Orry expressed excitement for her debut, and singer Kanika Kapoor called her "gorgeous."