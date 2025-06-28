Baazigar to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Here are 8 best movies of Kajol
Kajol Best Films: On this occasion, we're telling you about her films that will definitely lift your spirits
1. Released in 1993, Baazigar is a brilliant suspense thriller starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan. The film, made on a budget of 4 crores, collected 32 crores.
2. Released in 1995, Karan Arjun is a fantastic action thriller starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan. Made on a budget of 6 crores, it collected 43 crores at the box office.
3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan, is one of her cult classic films. Released in 1995 with a budget of 4 crores, it earned 102.50 crores.
4. Ishq, a 1997 comedy film starring Kajol and Ajay Devgn, was a super-duper hit. Made on a budget of 11 crores, it earned 45.61 crores.
5. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, starring Kajol and Salman Khan, was released in 1998 and became a blockbuster. Made on a budget of 7.75 crores, it earned 33.36 crores.
6. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, a 1998 superhit film, starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Made on a budget of 7.50 crores, it earned 38.27 crores.
7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a fantastic film starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan, was released in 1998. With a budget of 14 crores, this blockbuster earned 106.7 crores.
8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a 2001 blockbuster starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan, had a budget of 40 crores and earned 136 crores.