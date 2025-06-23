Kajal Aggarwal rings in birthday bliss with family in Maldives – Photos inside
Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her birthday with family in the Maldives. She expressed her gratitude to fans on social media.
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 02:38 PM
2 Min read
16
Image Credit : Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday Celebrations
Star actress Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her 40th birthday on June 19th. She enjoyed a vacation with her family in the Maldives, where her birthday celebrations took place. Celebrities, fans, and friends wished her on social media, and Kajal expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone.
26
Image Credit : Instagram
Kajal Expresses Gratitude
Expressing her joy, Kajal posted: “My heart is full. Thank you to my friends, fans, and family for making my birthday so special. My heart is always happy with my God and loved ones around.”
36
Image Credit : Instagram
Kajal in Maldives with Family
Kajal emotionally thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. She celebrated with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil in the Maldives. Photos from the celebration are trending on social media. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal also joined the fun.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
Bikini Photos Go Viral
Kajal's bikini photos from the Maldives are trending online. Nisha Aggarwal also sported a bikini. Kajal is currently playing Parvati Devi in the film "Kannappa" starring Manchu Vishnu. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Top Tollywood Actress
Kajal Aggarwal was a top Tollywood actress. Post-marriage, her opportunities decreased. She has starred with top heroes like Mahesh, NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, and Allu Arjun.
66
Image Credit : Instagram
Kajal's Superhit Films
Kajal debuted in 2007 with Lakshmi Kalyanam. Magadheera (2009), directed by Rajamouli, with Ram Charan, made her a star. She has since delivered hits like Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman, Thupaki, Nayak, Baadshah, Temper, and Khaidi No. 150. She's now gearing up for "Kannappa".
