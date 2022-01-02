Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant: Let us check out her net worth and more

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms the actress' pregnancy; says, 'Here’s looking at you 2022'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first baby. Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the good news in 2022. After many speculations and rumours, the cat is out of the bag; the couple finally put them to rest and officially oK'd on the occasion of New Year's.



Gautam took to his handle and post a picture of his wife, he wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022" followed by a pregnant woman emoji. He revealed it cryptically. Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam got married in October 2020 in Mumbai. The couple are in Dubai to celebrate the New Year and share some pictures from the Dubai harbour area. Kajol donned a stunning sequined green gown. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu wore a waistcoat over a shirt and trousers.



Today, let us look into Kajal Aggarwal's likes and dislikes; also her net worth. We looked through various websites and got these pieces of information. Kajal Aggarwal, who lives in Mumbai, had brought a house in 2016, estimated to be worth about Rs 5 crores.

In 2016, Kajal was featured in the Forbes list of top 100 celebrities of India. Her net worth was reportedly around 86 Crore in 2021. Her monthly income is Rs 55 lakh as per the reports. Her per movie fee is Rs 3 to 4 Crore.



For endorsements on social media or TV ads, Kajal Aggarwal allegedly charges Rs 1 to 2 Crore per brand ads. Her favourite actors are Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Vijay. She loves eating Pizza, yummy Hyderabadi Biryani and Italian food.