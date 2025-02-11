Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Where to watch Nithya Menen's rom-com in Hindi? Check HERE

Nithya Menen's movie is making it's digital debut this month. Here's where you can watch the successful Tamil Movie online dubbed in Hindi and other languages; Check HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Theatrical Release and Box Office Performance

Released in theatres on January 14, 2025, Kadhalikka Neramillai received a warm reception from critics and audiences alike. The film went on to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, further solidifying its popularity among moviegoers

budget 2025
article_image2

Director and Production Details

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. Music for the film has been composed by the celebrated A.R. Rahman, often referred to as the Mozart of Madras

article_image3

OTT Release Date and Platform

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2025. It will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Announcing the digital release, Netflix shared a promotional poster and confirmed the debut through its official platform

article_image4

Plot Summary

The story follows Shriya Chandramohan, a single woman who decides to become a mother through IVF after a breakup, challenging traditional societal norms. However, a mix-up at the fertility clinic results in her being inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, a structural engineer from Bengaluru. Years later, their lives unexpectedly intertwine, leading to an engaging narrative filled with emotional moments and surprises.

article_image5

Inspiration Behind the Story

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi mentioned that the idea for the film originated from a casual conversation among friends, which later developed into a compelling screenplay

article_image6

Star Cast

Nithya Menen plays the lead role of Shriya Chandramohan, while Ravi Mohan portrays Siddharth. The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu as Gowda, Vinay Rai as Sethuraman, John Kokken as Karan, and Rohaan Singh as Parthiv, alongside several talented supporting actors

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warnes name (WATCH) HRD

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warne's name (WATCH)

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers revealed for key categories ahead of ceremony; Read on NTI

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers unveiled for major categories before ceremony; Read on

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Singer B Praak cancels podcast with Beer Biceps, calls out 'pathetic thinking' (WATCH) ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Singer B Praak cancels podcast with Beer Biceps, calls out 'pathetic thinking' (WATCH)

Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Ranveer Allahbadia after his vulgar comment; asks people to forgive him ATG

Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Ranveer Allahbadia after his vulgar comment; asks people to forgive him

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning NTI

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon