Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Where to watch Nithya Menen's rom-com in Hindi? Check HERE

Nithya Menen's movie is making it's digital debut this month. Here's where you can watch the successful Tamil Movie online dubbed in Hindi and other languages; Check HERE

Theatrical Release and Box Office Performance Released in theatres on January 14, 2025, Kadhalikka Neramillai received a warm reception from critics and audiences alike. The film went on to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, further solidifying its popularity among moviegoers

Director and Production Details Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. Music for the film has been composed by the celebrated A.R. Rahman, often referred to as the Mozart of Madras

OTT Release Date and Platform The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2025. It will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Announcing the digital release, Netflix shared a promotional poster and confirmed the debut through its official platform

Plot Summary The story follows Shriya Chandramohan, a single woman who decides to become a mother through IVF after a breakup, challenging traditional societal norms. However, a mix-up at the fertility clinic results in her being inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, a structural engineer from Bengaluru. Years later, their lives unexpectedly intertwine, leading to an engaging narrative filled with emotional moments and surprises.

Inspiration Behind the Story Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi mentioned that the idea for the film originated from a casual conversation among friends, which later developed into a compelling screenplay

Star Cast Nithya Menen plays the lead role of Shriya Chandramohan, while Ravi Mohan portrays Siddharth. The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu as Gowda, Vinay Rai as Sethuraman, John Kokken as Karan, and Rohaan Singh as Parthiv, alongside several talented supporting actors

