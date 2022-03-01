Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar crashes new car, hospitalised

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar has met with a car accident while learning to drive his recently purchased four-wheeler

Internet sensation Bhuban Badyakar, who has taken social media by storm with his song Kacha Badam, was recently rushed to the hospital in West Bengal. According to the reports, Badyakar met with a car accident while learning to drive his new car in his village in WB.



Bhuban Badyakar was rushed to a super-speciality hospital after the accident as he hurt his chest and is currently recovering. Badyakar had recently purchased a second-hand car and was learning to drive when the incident happened. Badyakar had recently attended a singing reality show and performed his viral song at a popular pub in Kolkata.



Bhuban donned a shimmery black jacket that made him look like a rockstar while performing at the Pub.

Bhuban Badyakar used to sell Kacha Badam (peanuts) in a village named Kuraljuri in WB. He now wanted to pursue his singing career and has decided to quit selling peanuts.

