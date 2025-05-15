- Home
- Entertainment
- Jr NTR likely to portray Dadasaheb Phalke in Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘Made In India’
Jr NTR likely to portray Dadasaheb Phalke in Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘Made In India’
The news of Jr NTR playing the lead role in the upcoming pan-Indian biopic "Made in India" has become a hot topic in the film industry.
| Published : May 15 2025, 12:44 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
The news of Jr NTR playing the lead role in the upcoming pan-Indian biopic "Made in India" has become a hot topic. The film, based on the life of the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, was officially announced by renowned director S.S. Rajamouli in 2023.
25
The film is being produced jointly by Max Studios and Showing Business. Rajamouli released the announcement video on his Twitter account on September 19, 2023. “The story touched my heart when I first heard it. Making a biopic is not easy, especially one about the Father of Indian Cinema. But our team is ready,” said Rajamouli.
35
According to the latest information, Jr NTR has agreed to play the role of Dadasaheb Phalke in this film. Producers Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya reportedly narrated the story to Jr NTR. They will produce the film, with Rajamouli also involved. However, reports suggest that Nitin Kakkar will direct the film.
45
Furthermore, it is reported that Jr NTR showed more interest in this project due to his admiration for director Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya, and producer Varun Gupta. An official announcement about this project is yet to be made.
55
Jr NTR has already acted in films like Student No. 1, Simhadri, Yamadonga, and RRR under Rajamouli's direction. However, it seems that for the first time, Jr NTR has agreed to a project involving Rajamouli but not directed by him.
Top Stories