- Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer collects THIS on Sunday
Jolly LLB 3 Day 10: 'Jolly LLB 3' earned ₹6.5 crore on its second Saturday. The Hindi occupancy was 23.16%. This courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is still holding strong at the box office
Jolly LLB 3 Day 10 Earnings
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 saw a great jump at the box office on its second Sunday. In 9 days, the film has netted ₹84 crore in India, earning ₹6.5 Cr on Saturday.
Jolly LLB 3 Celebrates Sunday
Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy
On Sunday, Sept 28, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 had a 23.16% Hindi occupancy. Morning shows were at 12.22%, afternoon at 30.32%, and evening at 26.94%.
Jolly LLB's Total Earnings
On its tenth day, Jolly LLB 3 earned about ₹5.74 crore in India. The film's 10-day total collection is now ₹89.99 Cr (as of 10:30 PM).
About This Film
This film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies. Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.