Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar starrer earns THIS much
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has completed one week in theaters. This movie has earned ₹24 crore overseas. We are sharing its earning figures in India here
Jolly LLB completes a week of release
Jolly LLB 3, the new installment of the popular courtroom comedy series, has finished its first week with average earnings. The film is struggling to keep audiences engaged.
Jolly LLB 3 crashed suddenly on a weekday
Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film had a good start, earning over ₹80 crore worldwide in its first weekend. However, it faltered on Monday and didn't recover.
The film joins the 100 crore club
According to the latest reports, Jolly LLB 3 has earned ₹108 crore worldwide. The film grossed ₹24 crore overseas, with a total domestic collection of ₹84 crore.
Seventh-day collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹1.81 crore by 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 25. This is the film's lowest earning in a week.
Lowest earning of the week
With this, Jolly LLB 3's total 7-day collection is now ₹71.81 crore. The collection might increase with night show figures, but it's unlikely to reach ₹2 crore.
Jolly LLB's Occupancy
Jolly LLB 3 had the most screenings in Delhi-NCR (1,318). Thursday's Hindi occupancy was 8.97%.