- Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer collects THIS
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 20: Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹109.4 crore in 19 days, but on the 20th day, it only made ₹0.3 crore. On October 8, the Hindi occupancy was just 10.01%, with most seats looking empty
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 20:
Jolly LLB 3 performed great at the box office in its first 19 days. It earned an estimated ₹109.4 crore in India. Here's the 20th-day box office collection and occupancy share for Jolly LLB 3.
Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy
On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Jolly LLB 3's total Hindi occupancy was 10.01%. Morning shows: 6.46%, afternoon shows: 10.79%, and evening shows: 12.77%. However, most theater seats are now looking empty.
Earned only this much on the 20th day
On its twentieth day, Jolly LLB 3 earned about ₹0.3 crore, which is just 30 lakh rupees, in India. An improvement might be seen tomorrow morning, October 9.
This movie is important in Arshad Warsi's career
This is the third highest-grossing movie of Arshad Warsi's career. Ahead of it are Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal.
1. Golmaal Again ₹ 205.69 Cr
2. Total Dhamaal ₹ 155.67 Cr
3. Jolly LLB 3 ₹ 109.4 Cr
About the film Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies. It stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.