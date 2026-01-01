The singer emphasised the point by spinning around on stage and revealing her barely-there sequin fringe minidress, which she eventually covered with a fluffy skirt as the audience roared.

A Residence Up All Night Live is Lopez's first Las Vegas residency after her successful Jennifer Lopez: All I Have show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her last residency lasted from 2016 to 2018, encompassing 120 gigs and generating more than $100 million, confirming her position as one of the most bankable live artists in the world.