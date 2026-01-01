Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down ‘Always Naked’ Critics With Fiery NSFW Remark
Jennifer Lopez responds to age-shaming criticisms about her daring design choices during her Las Vegas residency, reminding detractors why boldness and glamour have characterised her career.
Jennifer Lopez has never been one to hide her brilliance, as she demonstrated once more during the first night of her Las Vegas residency. At the December 30 opening concert of Jennifer Lopez: out All Night Live in Las Vegas, the worldwide diva opened up about the vitriol she frequently faces online.
The 56-year-old singer spoke to the crowd in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, reflecting on how years in the profession have taught her perseverance.
"Thank God I've been doing this for a long time." I can just disregard a lot of stuff. It truly doesn't signify anything. "I tell my kids that all the time," Lopez explained. She noted that some of the remarks even amuse her, stating, "I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too."
Lopez then addressed repeated criticism of her design choices, namely those asking why she continues to wear exposing clothing. She said, mimicking the comments she regularly hears online, "Why does she always dress that way?" Why doesn't she dress for her age? Why is she constantly nude?" before delivering a stark, NSFW punchline: "And I answered, 'If you had this booty, you'd be naked as well.'"
The singer emphasised the point by spinning around on stage and revealing her barely-there sequin fringe minidress, which she eventually covered with a fluffy skirt as the audience roared.
A Residence Up All Night Live is Lopez's first Las Vegas residency after her successful Jennifer Lopez: All I Have show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her last residency lasted from 2016 to 2018, encompassing 120 gigs and generating more than $100 million, confirming her position as one of the most bankable live artists in the world.
The new engagement runs through January 3, with further events slated for March 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. True to custom, the production focuses mainly on glamour, glamour, and high-fashion spectacle.
Lopez wears a variety of dramatic ensembles throughout the show, including an old Hollywood-inspired baby pink feather robe and gown teamed with a plunging corset, a long, tuxedo-inspired bedazzled bodysuit and an abs-baring encrusted fringe dress. Another notable look is a bespoke Victoria's Secret corseted lace catsuit with complex, web-like details.
