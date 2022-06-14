Jennifer Lopez's Halftime: Reasons to watch this Netflix documentary (Video)

In Halftime, Jennifer Lopez recalls sexist jokes about her butt, 'It was hard when' people think 'you're a punchline'



A film about Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl performance in 2020 was destined to make news, and the Netflix documentary "Halftime" ensures it does. Without a single publicity-baiting statement from her boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck, the multi-talented star's accomplishments may stand independently. (Video)



Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck's appearance is only a minor part of the brand management here, as director Amanda Micheli does her most challenge to create a full-tale that goes beyond what Lopez appears to want you to know.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In Netflix's Halftime, Jennifer Lopez gets candid about tabloid culture and body image. Lopez discusses the sexist publicity she received in the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly around her behind. Television hosts made jokes about the singer's butt, and she was frequently asked about her body. There is one cringe-worthy interview with Billy Bush.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

"How do you feel about your butt?" Bush asked in 2002. "Are you kidding me? You did not just ask me that," a dumbfounded Lopez replied. "I did," Bush added.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez says she has always been proud of her body, but the constant scrutiny has sometimes gotten to her. "I grew up among curvy people, so it was never anything I was ashamed of," she says.



A political moment lasts only so long before it's time to return to rehearsal or the makeup chair, like when Lopez labels President Trump an obscenity for his claims equating Mexican immigrants and crime.



The most compelling story arc is how and why Lopez became so outspoken during Trump's presidency. Worrying for her children's prospects, as well as "living in a United States she didn't know," fueled her determination.



Complex themes like being a woman in a male-dominated industry and Hollywood double standards are rarely tackled; instead, Lopez focuses on fan-service topics like the tabloids and that iconic Versace costume at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

"It was challenging because you think people think you're a joke when you're a punchline," she explains. "However, I ended up having an impact on things that I had no intention of having an impact on."



Lopez, who is engaged to Ben Affleck (again), admits in the documentary that she was on the verge of quitting because of the negative press. Because of her high-profile relationships, the actress was a regular in the tabloids. Despite having a successful career, she was called as diva, ambitious, and 'Hollywood's best known serial wedding,' to name a few headlines.



"Whatever I accomplished, their need to cover my personal life eclipsed all that was going on in my professional life. I simply had a poor sense of self-worth "Lopez acknowledges as much. "I truly believed a lot of what they said, which was that I wasn't any good at anything — that I wasn't a good singer, actor, dancer, or anything else. Why wouldn't I just go since I didn't belong here?" Also Read: Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is 'iconic'?