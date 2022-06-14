Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where, when to watch Kartik Aaryan's film

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a box office success, many people who could not see it in theatres have anticipated its digital release. So, here are the details

    Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, premiered in theatres on May 20, 2022, and now we have the specifics on its OTT release. 
     

    According to reports, the film will premiere on Netflix on June 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. While the film was a box office success, many netizens who could not see it in theatres have anticipated its digital release. Kartik must be interested to see how those fans react to the flick.
     

    Image: PR Agency

    Kartik recently spoke to Filmfare on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office, saying, "I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the fans for this historic start! As an actress, my first aim has always been to amuse the audience, and the outpouring of support has been both uplifting and gratifying on many levels." "This is not only a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crew, but for the Hindi Film Industry as a whole," he said, "and we are so thrilled that the film has been accepted in such a positive way."
     

    Image: PR Agnecy

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has so far grossed Rs 172.47 crore in India. On its 25th day, the film, which was released on May 20, grossed Rs 1.30 crore. While it continues to develop, it has suffocated the latest Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj,' which washed out at the box office in front of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', trilingual picture 'Major,' and Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India flick 'Vikram.' Also Read: Why is Ekta Kapoor still unmarried? The reason is here

    Image: PR Agency

    Kartik will soon be seen in the films Freddy, Shehzada, and Captain India. Also Read: Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput practiced Dhoni's helicopter shot 225 times a day?

