    Jayam Ravi- Aarti divorce: Check out rare photos of their 2009 wedding

    Jayam Ravi Aarthi Marriage Photos: This collection features wedding clicks from actor Jayam Ravi's 2009 marriage to Aarthi.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Ravi made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with the film Jayam. After the success of that film, Ravi added its name to his own. After the movie Jayam, everything he touched turned out to be a success. Notably, films like M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, and Santosh Subramaniam became blockbuster hits.

    Actor Jayam Ravi got married while he was a successful hero in cinema. He married Aarthi, daughter of producer Sujatha, in 2009. The couple, who fell in love and got married, have two sons, Aarav and Ayan.

    article_image2

    Jayam Ravi and Aarthi, who were going on a jolly ride, had a rift in their married life and have been living separately for the past few months. In this situation, actor Jayam Ravi issued a statement this morning regarding the breakdown of their marriage.

    Jayam Ravi mentioned in that statement that he had taken this decision for the well-being of those close to him. After 15 years of marriage, the separation of Jayam Ravi and Aarthi is a shock not only to his fans but to the entire film industry.

    article_image3

    In this situation, the wedding photos of actor Jayam Ravi and Aarthi, which took place in 2009, are going viral on the internet. This is a photo taken when actor Vijay and director KS Ravikumar attended.

    article_image4

    Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth came together as a couple and congratulated Jayam Ravi. Both of these couples in this photo are now divorced.

    article_image5

    Actor Surya and his brother Karthi came together to attend Jayam Ravi's wedding. Karthi and Ravi are close friends. Both acted together in the film Ponniyin Selvan.

    article_image6

    Jayam Ravi's marriage took place during the DMK regime. M.K. Stalin, who was the minister at that time, attended this marriage. It is noteworthy that M.K. Stalin is currently the Chief Minister.

    article_image7

    This is a photo taken when grand director Shankar attended Jayam Ravi's wedding reception and congratulated the bride and groom. At this time he was directing the film Enthiran.

    article_image8

    Superstar Rajinikanth also attended Jayam Ravi's wedding. This is a photo taken when the superstar came first in a white veshti shirt and congratulated the bride and groom.

    article_image9

    Following Rajini, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan attended Jayam Ravi and Aarthi's wedding. It is noteworthy that Jayam Ravi worked as an assistant director in Kamal Haasan's film Aalavandhan before becoming a hero.

