Image Credit : instagram

1. Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl (2019)

Ayushmann Khurrana briefly appeared in the avatar of Lord Krishna in the film Dream Girl. The scene was part of a song sequence, where his look as Krishna was both entertaining and striking. The film, directed by Raj Shandilya and co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, was made on a budget of ₹28 crores and went on to earn ₹200 crores at the box office, becoming a major hit.